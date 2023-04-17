Oregon third baseman Sabin Ceballos was named a Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday, following a week where Oregon won two games over San Francisco and took a series from No. 7 Stanford.

Ceballos went 7-for-19 over the five games, with three home runs, a triple and 11 RBIs. His three-hit performance on Saturday helped the Ducks clinch the series over the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal.

The junior college transfer has burst onto the scene as Oregon’s best offensive player this season. After a brief slump against Oregon State, he got back into his rhythm against a tough Stanford team. He owns a team-best 1.152 OPS for the season, while also leading the team with a .349 batting average.

He plays smooth defense at third base as well. He started the year in a platoon role, but that didn’t last long as his bat and defensive ability forced the issue. He’s now firmly cemented as Oregon’s starting third baseman, with Drew Cowley at shortstop and Gavin Grant at second base.

This is the 14th time an Oregon player has been named a Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week, and the third this year. He joins Josiah Cromwick and Tanner Smith, who were honored on Feb. 20 and March 27, respectively.

Oregon, which owns a .285 average and .870 OPS as a team, will go on the road this week to face Portland and Cal. The Ducks are currently fourth in the Pac-12 with a 9-6 conference record, and a 24-10 record overall.