Oregon baseball (7-3) suffered a heartbreaking loss against Hawaii (8-5) in the first game of a four-game series.
Gabe Matthews opened up the scoring for Oregon in the top of the first as he was able to single off of an error by Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza. The error committed by Baeza was able to bring in Jonny DeLuca to put the Ducks up 1-0.
Max Foxcroft was able to add to Oregon’s lead in the top of the fourth inning. Jakob Goldfarb and Aaron Zavala were able to drive in two more runs in the top of the fifth to bring Oregon’s lead to 4-0.
Hawaii finally responded to Oregon’s 4-0, following the Ducks' decision to pull starting pitcher Robert Ahlstrom, who went five innings, tallying five strikeouts and allowing no runs.
Maaki Yamazaki opened up the scoring for Hawaii with an RBI single off of Peyton Fuller, who gave up two hits off of three batters, before giving the pitching duties to Keaton Chase. Ethan Lopez cut into Oregon’s lead with a single to bring the game to 4-2.
Zavala added to Oregon’s lead with his second RBI by scoring Spencer Steer, who finished the day 4-for-4. Cameron Campbell laid down an RBI single to score Zaval to end Oregon’s two-run seventh inning.
The ‘Bows answered back with a two-run seventh inning of their own after Lopez singled to left center to score two runs off of Nico Tellache, cutting Oregon's lead to two.
Christian Ciuffetelli came in for relief for the Ducks in the bottom of the eighth. The freshman was handed the responsibility to close out the game for Oregon. Ciuffetelli, after giving up a walk, gave up two singles that loaded the bases, giving Daylen Calicdan the chance to put the dagger in Oregon.
Calicdan hit a double to empty bases for Hawaii, putting the ‘Bows up 7-6, for their first lead of the game and securing their win.
Oregon will look to tie the series on Friday with the righty Cullen Kafka going to the mound for the Ducks.
