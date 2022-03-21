2019.04.22.EMG.BCG.GOLF.NCAA-40.jpg
Benjamin Cooper Green

In the 32nd annual Duck Invitational, the Oregon men’s golf team finds itself in eighth place after 36 holes on Monday.

In round one the Ducks shot an 11-over, 295 and improved by two strokes in the second round to add up to a 20-over day. Along with the five rounds that counted toward Oregon's team score, the Ducks had eight more golfers in action, competing as individuals.

No. 8 Washington leads the tournament after two rounds at 16-under and Utah landed in second at 12-under with a huge 22 stroke cushion on the third place team. The final round will most likely be a two-team race for first place.

Owen Avrit was the bright spot for the Ducks with a pair of 72’s to finish the day at 2-over. Craig Ronne and Gregory Solhaug each had strong first rounds with a pair of 3-over, 74s and Yuki Moriyama was the last counting first round score with a 4-over 75.

Along with Avrit, Nate Stember and Solhaug also shot a 1-over, 72 in the second round with Stember bouncing back from an uncharacteristic 8-over first round. Again, Moriyama was the last counting score for the Ducks in round two with a 6-over, 77.

Avrit is the only Duck in legitimate contention for a top-10 individual finish as he ended the day tied for 13th overall. It will be a tall order to catch the leaders on Tuesday as Washington’s Chuan-Tai Lin leads the field at 8-under with Utah’s Blake Tomlinson on his tail at 7-under.

Among the individual competitors for the Ducks, Jose Islas had the best day with a 74 in round one and a 73 in the last 18.

The Ducks will try to turn around their team score on home soil in the final round that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.

