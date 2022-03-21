In the 32nd annual Duck Invitational, the Oregon men’s golf team finds itself in eighth place after 36 holes on Monday.

In round one the Ducks shot an 11-over, 295 and improved by two strokes in the second round to add up to a 20-over day. Along with the five rounds that counted toward Oregon's team score, the Ducks had eight more golfers in action, competing as individuals.

No. 8 Washington leads the tournament after two rounds at 16-under and Utah landed in second at 12-under with a huge 22 stroke cushion on the third place team. The final round will most likely be a two-team race for first place.

Owen Avrit was the bright spot for the Ducks with a pair of 72’s to finish the day at 2-over. Craig Ronne and Gregory Solhaug each had strong first rounds with a pair of 3-over, 74s and Yuki Moriyama was the last counting first round score with a 4-over 75.

Along with Avrit, Nate Stember and Solhaug also shot a 1-over, 72 in the second round with Stember bouncing back from an uncharacteristic 8-over first round. Again, Moriyama was the last counting score for the Ducks in round two with a 6-over, 77.

Avrit is the only Duck in legitimate contention for a top-10 individual finish as he ended the day tied for 13th overall. It will be a tall order to catch the leaders on Tuesday as Washington’s Chuan-Tai Lin leads the field at 8-under with Utah’s Blake Tomlinson on his tail at 7-under.

Among the individual competitors for the Ducks, Jose Islas had the best day with a 74 in round one and a 73 in the last 18.

The Ducks will try to turn around their team score on home soil in the final round that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.