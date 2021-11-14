A persistent running attack led by quarterback Antony Brown helped the Oregon Ducks win their 18th consecutive home game after a first-half filled with momentum shifts.
Anthony Brown’s use of his legs told the story of the game. He ended the bout with a game-high 128 rushing yards thanks to stellar play from his offensive line.
“Our guys did a really good job controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides. At the end of the day that was the difference in the game,” head coach Mario Cristobal said.
In a game where the Ducks dominated the first 10 minutes of action, the score at the half was knotted at 14 due to an aggressive passing attack from Washington State that topped nearly 200 yards through the first 30 minutes.
WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura started off the game by firing a 62-yard bomb to his favorite target, Calvin Jackson. But the opportunity was stifled by a fumble, forced by Jamal Hill, at the goal line that trickled through the endzone and out of bounds for a touchback.
The Ducks proceeded to score touchdowns on consecutive offensive possessions thanks to a 1-yard rushing touchdown and an 11-yard reception from Travis Dye.
Dye’s dominance was halted midway through the first half on a fumble, which was then recovered by the Cougars, who lead the nation in fumble recoveries.
Washington State’s air raid allowed Verone McKinley to record his Pac-12 leading fifth interception of the year just four minutes into the fourth quarter.
WSU went on a 14-point run before the end of the first half, leaving Ducks’ fans worried through the intermission.
Some feisty play from WSU running back Max Borghi left the Ducks stumbling at times, even though his game log wouldn’t indicate a wild performance.
Kayvon Thibodeaux impacted the Cougars’ offense every play, recording a two-sack performance. The Ducks’ suffocating pass rush forced three turnovers in the game, all of which were committed by de Laura.
A gutsy 10-yard scramble from Brown appeared to score Oregon’s fourth touchdown of the game, only to be ruled a fumble at the 1-yard line that was recovered and returned all the way to midfield by the Cougars.
The play was reviewed by the officials, and they determined the call should stand. More-than-heavy boos from the Autzen faithful filled the air.
Ducks players emphasized after the game that the fumble didn’t impact their in-game strategy.
“I feel like we’ve trained for certain changes. And, you know, things happen. This is football,” Thibodeaux said postgame.
Late in the fourth quarter, de Laura was picked off a second time –– this one by Bryan Addison, who returned it to the WSU 32-yard line for 23 yards.
Oregon running back Byron Cardwell emerged in the second half, scoring two touchdowns and finishing the game with 98 yards.
His first score was a highlight reel 27-yard play that ended with him emphatic celebration by the whole Ducks offense.
“It feels really good. Just knowing that you can put away the game… These kind of feel a little bit better just because of the situation,” Cardwell said.
WSU found the endzone once more with nine seconds left, making it a 14-point game and leaving the Ducks with an easy decision to kneel the ball on the ensuing possession.
The Ducks will look to ride the momentum into their faceoff with the Utes in Salt Lake City next Saturday.