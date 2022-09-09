With a full crowd rocking Williams Arena, Oregon came ready to compete.

The first set, Oregon started out with a 3-point run. Once Minnesota started to find its groove, however, they kept the Ducks on their toes. The point differential stayed at one until the last few plays of the set when the Gophers scored five straight points to take set one.

Despite Minnesota taking the second set, Oregon gained control thanks to Elise Ferreira. In order to combat the Gophers’ speed and power, Ferreira stayed creative by mixing it up and finding everyone on the floor.

Later on in the set, Oregon asked for a challenge that ended up working in its favor as it went on a five point run. Minnesota called a timeout and the Gophers started to come back as they scored six straight points to tie the game.

The Ducks tried to give Minnesota a taste of their own medicine, which worked in the beginning but they came up short as the Gophers walked away with the win to make it 2-0.

Oregon got its first win on the board after taking the third set 25-18, which was the biggest point differential of the night. The Ducks’ 13 kills during the set carried them to the win.

The fourth and final set of the night ended up being the most intense. With the Gophers taking a 27-25 win, Oregon gave them their best defensive performance of the night.

Oregon will look to recover from their first loss of the season Sept. 10, for the final game of the Big-10/Pac-12 Challenge against No. 20 Penn State. The game will be available to stream on Big-10 Plus at 2:30 p.m. P.T.