Oregon arrived in Corvallis ready to compete, but Oregon State didn’twouldn’t make it easy for them.

The Ducks battled for a first-set win with a four-point lead. The teams stayed neck and neck until the end of the set when Oregon had a five-point run and took a 23-17 lead, the largest of the set.

The Beavers responded by forcing errors on the opposite side of the net. They built off that momentum once Oregon State’s outside hitter Mychael Vernon hit her third kill of the night.

Oregon addedstarted adding their final two points to the board after kills from Mimi Colyer and Gloria Mutiri.

Oregon State’s only win of the night came from the second set. Even though the Beavers started from behind, they caught fire to take a 10-6 lead that caused head coach Matt Ulmer to call a timeout. The Ducks would add a few more points on the board, but it didn’t slow down Oregon State. They finished the set with a 25-19 win.

Oregon bounced back from the loss and took a very early lead in the third set. A kill by Hannah Pukis gave the Ducks a five-point lead, but the Beavers respondedcame back with back-to-back kills from Vernon and Izzi Szulczewski.

After cutting the lead, the Ducks wouldn’t allow the score to get smaller than four points for the rest of the set. Oregon took the set and a 2-1 lead.

The Ducks ended the night in the fourth set. The entire set stayed close until the end after another Mutiri kill for a 19-15 lead. She would finish the night with six total kills.

Oregon took advantage of the errors committed by Oregon State, and Brooke Nuneviller would close out the night with her 16th kill. She tied Colyer for the most kills in this game.

The Ducks will have their first conference home game on Sept. 25 at noon against No. 5 Stanford. The game will be available to stream on the Pac-12 network.