Oregon right-handed pitcher Jace Stoffal has been named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced in a press release Monday.

Stoffal had the best performance of his career in Friday’s intense 2-0 win over rival Oregon State. He took a no-hitter to the seventh inning, ultimately surrendering just one hit in seven scoreless innings. He escaped a critical jam in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out, staying composed under the pressure of the situation and the raucous Friday night crowd. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts as well.

The Ducks wound up losing the next two games of the series, but if Stoffal hadn’t delivered such a gem, it very likely would have been a sweep.

Stoffal has gone seven innings in back-to-back outings now, and has lowered his ERA to 3.31 on the season. It was also his third consecutive quality start. The Roseburg, Ore. native has begun to look like a true Friday starter, which has been especially valuable on a team that’s struggled to find consistent starting pitching.

He’s the second Oregon pitcher to be honored with the award this season, with reliever Matt Dallas earning it on March 20. Before that, the Ducks hadn’t had a Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week since Robby Ahlstrom in 2021 — and before that, not since Kenyon Yovan in 2018. Stoffal is the 14th Oregon pitcher to win the award in the program’s history.

Stoffal has another challenge coming his way when the Ducks start a series with No. 8 Stanford on Friday. Oregon has a busy week, with non-conference games against the University of San Francisco coming up this Tuesday and Wednesday as well.