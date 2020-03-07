The Ducks traveled to Los Angeles on Saturday to take on Pac-12 rivals Utah and Cal. After earning a convincing 4-1 win on Saturday morning over Utah, Oregon stumbled in its second game versus No. 11 California, 5-0.
Against Utah, the Ducks started off with a 1-0 deficit as the Utes’ Mckenna Granato and Keana Smalls defeated Zoe Almanza and Anastasia Lima, 21-18, 21-15. But Oregon surged back with Carly Wallace and Madelyn La Follette taking down Lauren Sproule and Jessica Villela in three sets, 21-14, 17-21, 15-10. Jade Sadeiko and Bea Wetton earned a win over Madelyn Robinson and Kenzie Koerber, 21-14, 21-18.
Oregon continued its winning streak when Elise Ferreira and Abby Hansen got past Leah Schmidt and Sommer Daniel, 22-20, 21-18. Finally, to secure the win, Ally Haden and Savannah Siegrist defeated Kinga Windisch and Tiyana Hallums, 21-12, 21-19.
In the second match against No. 11 Cal, things did not go Oregon’s way. To kick off the match, Mima Mirkovic and Iya Lindahl defeated Wetton and Sadeiko in two sets, 21-16, 21-6. Jordan Polo and Caroline Schafer took down Wallace and La Follette, 21-16, 21-10. Cal earned its third point of the match when Jacqueline Ribeiro and Chloe Luyties defeated Mia Lopez and Hansen, 21-8, 21-15.
To earn the Golden Bears’ fourth point, Alexia Inman and Madison Dueck got past Siegrist and Haden in two sets, 21-14, 21-13. To end the match, Ainsley Radell and Maddie Micheletti defeated Almanza and Lima, 21-19, 21-18.
The Ducks will continue on tomorrow as they take on No. 19 Stanford and No. 2 UCLA.