Oregon softball ended its fall season with an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, November 3, at Jane Sanders Stadium. Oregon’s Yellow team won 6-4 against its Green team in five innings.

It was the closest match-up the Ducks had all fall season, during a lopsided-laden slew of exhibition games. The Ducks previously outscored their opponents 118-16 through seven games. Ariel Carlson went 1-for-4 with three RBIs for the Yellow team. K.K. Humphreys went 2-for-4 and Tehya Bird, Katelyn Howard and Allison Benning each scored runs. For the Green, Paige Sinicki went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Kedre Luschar, Allee Bunker and Alyssa Daniell all scored.

The scrimmage started off with a solo home run by Humphreys for the Yellow team in the first inning. The Green team was able to equal the scoring in the first off a run by Luschar. The Yellow team pulled ahead thanks to a 5-0 run in the third inning.

Following a scoreless fourth inning by both teams, Green was able to close the gap in the fifth inning. Paige Sinicki blasted a three-run home run to get her team within two, but it was not enough to propel her side to victory.

After the game, head coach Melyssa Lombardi discussed what she saw from her team this fall.

“I thought we had a really, really good fall,” Lombardi said. “I think it’s just continuing to work on some of the things we’re trying to accomplish in the fall.”

Lombardi said that the squad is now shifting its focus from team to individual improvements following the conclusion of the fall season. Oregon softball has not yet announced its schedule for the 2023 season, but they are expected to start in February.