Oregon softball is gaining momentum heading down the stretch of the season. On Sunday, it came back to defeat Arizona 7-4 for its ninth straight win, the longest of the season for the Ducks. The program also swept two straight Pac-12 series for the first time under head coach Melyssa Lombardi.

Ariel Carlson continued her strong series against the Wildcats. She drove in three runs and went 1-for-2 at bat. Karissa Ornelas also came up big with three runs batted in.

It was a shaky start for the Ducks, as they struggled to get a base hit in the first three innings.

The Wildcats took the lead in the second. They had their first lead of the series after scoring three runs. A solo homer to center field in the third forced Oregon to make its second pitching change of the afternoon.

“It was nice for us to be tested early in the season because when you get to the postseason teams are going to be tough and teams are going to put runs on the board against you,” Allee Bunker said. “Being able to show early on that we can come from behind is really good and it kind of just goes to show how confident we are in each other.”

The Ducks didn’t surrender. In the fourth, Carlson barreled the ball to left field for her second homer of the series. Carlson also drove in two runs to get the Ducks back into the game.

Kedre Luschar was hit by a pitch in the sixth. With the bases loaded, the play ended up scoring the tying run.

Ornelas delivered the victory later in the inning. Ornelas, who came on as pinch-hitter, doubled down the right field line and scored Luschar, Carlson and Terra McGowan.

It was the second time in the series that Lombardi called on Ornelas to come on with the bases loaded and she came up clutch on both occasions.

“She never gets too high or too low,” Lombardi said. “I think she’s made for those moments and continues to clutch up for us.”

Lombardi was pleased with her team’s overall performance. She expressed how everybody in the lineup is starting to find their rhythm at the right time. That, combined with the ability they showed to come from behind, will prepare them for the postseason.

“Getting into the end of the Pac, getting into the postseason, anybody can get hot,” Lombardi said. “Anybody can come up and be big. It's just trusting and believing and sticking together as a team.”

Next up, the Ducks will look to continue their winning streak as they hit the road. They play Pacific at 4 p.m. on Thursday before beginning their three-game series against Cal.