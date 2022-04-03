UCLA starting pitcher Lauren Shaw entered the top of the seventh searching for her first complete-game win of the season. After forcing Ari Carlson to pop out to Anna Vines at second base, Vines committed a throwing error that allowed Pai Sinicki to reach first .

Shaw was pulled from the game for Megan Faraimo.

Faraimo held the Ducks to four hits in the first game of the series, but Rachel Cid teed a single off her second pitch on Sunday. Sinicki scored. A drama-less matinee had turned into on its head by one swing.

Faraimo settled in. She struck out Allison Benning and forced Gabby Herrera to ground out, ending the Ducks' hopes of avoiding a sweep.

Savannah Pola’s 3-run home run in the third gave the No. 2 Bruins their first lead, which they never conceded. The Ducks dropped their third straight game to the Bruins 4-2.

Stevie Hansen was dubbed with her second loss of the series and Lauren Shaw earned her fourth win on the season.

Prior to the Ducks' trip to Los Angeles, Hansen had built up a résumé as strong as any pitcher in the Pac-12. She sat at 8-0. Through 57.2 innings, opposing hitters had produced a dismal .209 average.

Hansen left the city of Angels completely rocked. She suffered her first loss of the season in the Ducks' first game against the Bruins. In the defeat, she was bashed for 10 hits and three runs.

On Sunday, Hansen kept the Bruins’ bats off-balance, only needing 15 pitches to get through the first two frames. Her first ball came in the second inning after she worked through the top of the Bruins’ lineup in five pitches.

Then came Pola’s deep shot, and the floodgates remained open. Thessa Malu’alu, the Bruins' first base runner in the third inning, helped produce a run in the fourth inning. Her ground-out to second base drove in pinch-runner Lauren Hatch, extending the Bruins' lead to four runs.

While Hansen struggled to find a groove, the Ducks’ offense wasn’t much help in relief. It took until the top of the fifth inning to break up Shaw’s shutout. Jas Williams hit a solo shot to put the Ducks on the board — their only extra-base hit of the game.

The Ducks added an unearned run in the last frame, but it was too little too late. With the loss, the Ducks drop to 24-7 overall and 4-5 in the conference. They host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, April 8 at 5 p.m PST.