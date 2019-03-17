Oregon softball (11-13, 0-3 Pac-12) lost its ninth straight game as the Ducks were swept by No. 12 Arizona on Sunday in an 8-3 loss in Tucson to close out the three-game Pac-12 opening series.
For the third time in the weekend, sophomore transfer Jordan Dail took the circle for the Ducks, pitching four innings in which she allowed four hits, five runs and six walks while striking out three. She was replaced by freshman Kailey Krueger, who threw two innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out one batter. Krueger was credited with the loss as the freshman falls to 0-2 on the season.
The Ducks were shut out in back-to-back 8-0 losses to Arizona in the series but finally got the bats going in the series-concluding game on Sunday.
Oregon had eight hits with April Utecht and Allee Bunker each having two-hit games. The Ducks scored two unearned runs in the third inning to take a brief 2-1 lead before Arizona re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run and an RBI double.
Dail surrendered a two-out grand slam as part of a five-run fifth inning, which essentially put the game out of reach for the Ducks.
With Oregon trailing 8-2 going into the seventh inning, the Ducks failed to come back but got one conciliation run off an RBI single by Haley Cruse to score Bunker.
The Ducks return to Eugene for a series against Washington next weekend.
