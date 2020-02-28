Oregon softball extended its winning streak to 16-0 on Friday, becoming the second-longest winning streak to start a season in school history. The streak is behind the school’s largest at 35-0.
Shaye Bowden and Allee Bunker paced the team offensively during Friday’s doubleheader against Drake and Tulsa.
To start off the OSU/Tulsa Invitational, Oregon routed Drake, 12-1, thanks to a strong four-run start. During the fourth inning, Bowden kept the ball rolling with her second RBI of the game, increasing the lead to 9-0.
Drake’s only answer of the game was a solo homer at the bottom of the fourth.
The Ducks completed the day with Maddie Hopper’s two-run single to build Oregon’s lead by 11 runs.
The final game of the double header started slightly differently.
Off to a slow start, the Ducks were able to get on the board first with three runs in the fifth inning. Bowden continued her hot day on the plate with a single to bring Bunker home.
Tulsa responded quickly after with Kari Briggs’s hit a big two-run homer to bring the Golden Hurricane’s within one. Junior Jordan Dail immediately came out of the bullpen and got all three outs in the fifth to hold the Ducks’ leads. Dail gave up one hit after that in the sixth for a double.
The Ducks survived in the seventh inning, as Tulsa’s Briggs hit one to center field but Haley Cruse was there to snag it.
Oregon has another doubleheader on Saturday in Oklahoma against No. 15 Oklahoma State and Louisville.