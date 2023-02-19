When Allee Bunker and Terra McGowan both have hot bats, Oregon is a very difficult team to beat.

The Ducks won Sunday’s matchup against UC Riverside 12-5 to finish off the Campbell/Cartier Classic undefeated. Bunker went 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in. McGowan went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Ducks were coming off a doubleheader on Saturday against Loyola Marymount University and San Diego State. They matched up against the same UC Riverside team on Friday in a game that they won 6-1.

Elise Sokolosky started on the mound for Oregon for the first time this tournament. Karissa Ornelas started behind the plate.

UCR went down in order in the first. At the bottom of the first, Bunker hit a triple and scored Kyla Morris. McGowan hit a home run, also scoring Bunker on the play.

UCR got two back after Kat Montuya hit a home run and scored another runner. Unfortunately for the Highlanders, Bunker and McGowan scored two runners each in the second. Alyssa Daniell also had an RBI.

UCR scored the rest of its runs in the third. Haylee Kela homered to center which forced Oregon to make a pitching change. Stevie Hansen came onto the mound for Sokolsky, who had four strikeouts.

Tehya Bird hit a home run in the third for Oregon. Both teams went down in order in the fourth and fifth innings.

Kedre Luschar, McGowan and Ariel Carlson all scored runs in the sixth inning to increase the score to 12-5.

Hansen had another dominant game, throwing seven strikeouts.

Next weekend, the Ducks will head to California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. They will kick off the tournament with a game against Cal State Fullerton at 10 a.m. on Friday.