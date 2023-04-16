The Oregon softball pitching duo of Stevie Hansen and Morgan Scott pitched a shutout on Sunday to defeat Arizona State 4-0.

The victory earned Oregon its first conference sweep of the season. It won both of the first two games of the series 5-2.

Hansen started on the mound for her first appearance of the series. She was locked in from the first pitch, recording two strikeouts to start the game.

Oregon scored its first run in the second. With two outs, Tehya Bird singled to third base to score Alyssa Daniell.

The Ducks doubled the lead in the third off a Daniell single that scored a run. They had a chance to blow the game open in the fourth with the bases loaded and Allee Bunker at bat, but came up empty.

Bird had her second run batted in during the fifth to grow the lead to three. Oregon then had runners on second and third, but once again left them stranded.

Only down three runs, the Sun Devils had an opportunity to come back entering the sixth. They had a chance to score with a runner on third. Scott, who relieved Hansen at the start of the inning, handled the situation accordingly.

Daniell homered to right field at the top of the seventh to increase the Ducks’ lead to four. Scott completed the shutout to earn the sweep.

The Ducks return home for a doubleheader against Portland State on Tuesday. Then they’ll start their series against Arizona on Friday.