Oregon softball added to its perfect start to the 2019 season, improving to 4-0 with wins over Missouri (6-1) and Bradley (13-3) on Saturday in the Kajikawa Classic.
Here’s how the action went in Tempe, Arizona:
Missouri
The No. 25 Ducks started the day with an 8 a.m. PT first pitch against Missouri, but the early start time didn’t faze Melyssa Lombardi’s team, which took the lead in the third inning on a sacrifice bunt by freshman Rachel Cid and an RBI single by Shaye Bowden, both of whom had big first days on Friday.
Jordan Dail is quickly becoming Oregon’s go-to pitcher after collecting a pair of wins on Friday. She had five strikeouts through four innings and finished the game with six strikeouts, two walks, six hits and allowed one run in a complete game effort.
Oregon doubled its lead in the fourth with two more runs on a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.
After Missouri got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, Oregon added another pair of runs in the top of the seventh to all but put away the game. The Ducks scored on an error and a walk and error to make it 6-1 before Dail returned to the circle to close out the game.
Bradley
Maddie MacGrandle took the circle for Oregon’s second game of the day and had some trouble early on as Bradley took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. The Ducks then scored 13 unanswered runs to run-rule Bradley 13-3 and improve to 4-0.
The Ducks grabbed a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the first before Rachel Cid hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second to increase Oregon’s lead to 6-3.
Walk-on Bailey Cook hit an RBI single in the third for her first career hit for the Ducks after Oregon scored on a walk.
Then, the Ducks wrapped up the game with a five-run fourth inning to take a 13-3 lead. Oregon had four players with multi-hit games, highlighted by Cid’s 3-for-4 afternoon.
MacGrandle came out to close the game, finishing with three hits, three runs, eight walks and 10 strikeouts on five innings pitched. She earned her first win for the Ducks in her second start after playing on Friday in Oregon’s win over CSUN.
The Ducks take on Seattle at 8 a.m. on Sunday to close out the Kajikawa Classic.
