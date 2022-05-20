The Ducks started off their 22nd NCAA tournament appearance strong by defeating Wichita State 10-2 Friday and will go one step further in the Fayetteville Regional.

“The first game is the most important, and the postseason is the best time of the year,” catcher Terra McGowan said. “It’s just time to have fun now.”

Freshman Stevie Hansen took the mound for the 23rd time this season. She lasted only three innings after giving up a two-run home run and a triple. Her relief, Makenna Kliethermes, only allowed three hits and no runs for the rest of the game.

Paige Sinicki broke open the game in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run home run.

“She’s our Pete Rose,” Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “She’s the ultimate competitor.”

Addison Barnard, the nation’s home run leader, hit her 33rd home run in the top of the third inning. Wichita State is second in the country in team home runs with 119.

Oregon loaded up the bases quickly in the bottom of the third. They used the opportunity to bring in their fourth run of the night with an RBI from Vallery Wong.

The bottom of the fourth inning started with an obstruction call that led to center fielder Jasmine Williams getting an extra base. Immediately after, Wichita State committed an error that got the Ducks their fifth run on the board. Ariel Carlson hit her team-high 14th home run of the season and added three more runs. Rachel Cid helped extend the lead to seven by sending one more over the fence.

The home runs continued into the fifth inning as McGowan hit a solo home run to seal the win due to the eight-run run rule.

Oregon is looking to make its 10th Super Regional and seventh World Series appearance. The Ducks will continue that quest on Saturday at 11 a.m. against No. 4 Arkansas. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.