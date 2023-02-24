Oregon softball was held scoreless for the second time this season in its 5-0 loss against Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

The Ducks were coming into the matchup off a perfect weekend at the Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego. CSUF was playing on its second day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. It played in a disappointing loss to San Diego State in extra innings Thursday night.

Morgan Scott started on the mound for the Ducks. She had six strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings.

The story of the first five innings came inside the circle. Scott gave up six hits, while CSUF’s Myka Sutherlin only allowed two. Both teams were held scoreless.

The sixth inning was when CSUF took control. Oregon’s Allee Bunker got hit in the jawline which led to a costly error. With the bases loaded and only one out, Stevie Hansen came on the mound for Scott.

Hansen got the second out of the inning. She was on the verge of getting out of it, but the Titans did not want to go to extra innings for a second consecutive game. A Deshea Hill pinch-hit triple for Peyton Toto scored three runners.

Toto scored CSUF’s fourth run later in the inning. Two errors led to four unearned runs.

CSUF scored one more run in the seventh to give it the five-run lead. The Ducks continued to play with energy but were not able to score in the final two innings.

Oregon will have an opportunity to bounce back in its second game of the doubleheader against Northwestern at 12:30 p.m.