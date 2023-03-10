Oregon softball started the Pac-12 season with an 8-6 win to the University of Washington on Friday. The game kicked off a three-game series against the Huskies.

Stevie Hansen started inside the circle for the Ducks. In 1 1/3 innings she allowed four runs on three hits.

The Ducks started with two outs in their first two at-bats, but three straight hits quickly changed the inning. A triple to right field from KK Humphreys scored two runners to give them the early lead.

It didn’t take long for the Huskies to equal the score. A homer to left field by Madison Huskey scored a runner to tie the game.

Hansen allowed the second home run of the inning to give Washington the lead.

Another Huskies home run in the second forced Reagan Breedlove to come on for Hansen.

Breedlove did well to limit the Washington offense. In the top of the fifth, Vallery Wong hit a homer to left field that scored Allee Bunker.

The Huskies again took the lead following a single that scored a run. The Ducks kept the damage minimal and recorded a double play to get two outs and end the inning.

Wong came up big behind the plate again. With two outs and Hanna Delgado on third, a hit to center field scored the runner to tie the game in the seventh.

Humphreys batted in two more runs to give the Ducks the lead. The Huskies recorded the third out, but not before the Ducks added on one more run to double their score in the seventh.

With no outs and a runner on third, Oregon made another pitching change. This time it was Morgan Scott on the mound.

Scott allowed a hit and a run before retiring the Huskies with three straight outs.

The Ducks will face the Huskies again Saturday at 4 p.m.