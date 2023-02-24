Oregon softball finished the second game of its doubleheader with a 2-1 win against No. 17 Northwestern on Friday. It began the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 5-0 shutout loss to Cal State Fullerton earlier in the day.

Stevie Hansen started on the mound after coming on in the fifth inning in the previous matchup. She delivered five strikeouts while only allowing four hits in seven innings.

Kyla Morris led the Oregon offense, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and scoring a run.

Both teams went down in order in the first two innings. In the second, the Ducks had an opportunity to score their first runs with runners on second and third, but they could not capitalize.

Morris scored Oregon’s first run of the day in the third inning off a Terra McGowan hit to center field. It had the opportunity to grow the lead with runners in scoring position, but the Wildcats got the third out.

At the bottom of the fourth, Northwestern tied the game. With two outs and the bases empty, Jordyn Rudd hit the home run.

The game was to be decided in the seventh following scoreless innings from both teams.

It was Allee Bunker who stepped up to the plate with Oregon runners on first and second and two outs. She scored Hanna Delgado with her 13th RBI of the season.

After two Northwestern outs in the bottom of the seventh, Hansen delivered the win with her fifth strikeout of the game.

The Ducks play in another doubleheader on Saturday, before finishing the tournament with a game against UC San Diego on Sunday. They play No. 3 Florida at 10 a.m. on Saturday.