The Oregon softball team won the first game of its doubleheader on Thursday, beating New Mexico State 3-1 before falling to Bethune-Cookman, 5-3.
Oregon, now 8-3 on the season, struggled at times to produce much offense during the two games.
vs. New Mexico State
Jordan Dail threw a complete game, struck out seven batters and gave up three hits. She was dealing early and retired the side in the first two innings with four strikeouts. It was her fourth complete game for Oregon and at 6-0 has stayed perfect on the season.
Senior April Utecht drove in the first run of the game by hitting a sacrifice fly to right field, which allowed Lexi Wagner to score from third, who had singled but moved over from a hit-pitch and walk.
In the following at-bat for the Ducks, Shaye Bowden homered to left field, getting the lead back to 2-1. Oregon extended the lead again in the fifth inning, after Dail retired the side in order. With one out, Rachel Cid walked, and April Utecht advanced her with a single. Jasmine Sievers was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Cherish Burks lined a single past third base, knocking in Cid.
vs. Bethune-Cookman
Oregon’s offense had opportunities despite the early success of Bethune’s pitching, but it was the mistakes on defense that cost the Ducks this game.
MacGrandle was done after three innings. The first, she gave up a single to Cheyenne Smith, who advanced on a wild pitch. The next batter walked a walk, then another hit sacrifice bunt to put two on with no out. Kaiya Epps-Lee singled to short shop, but first baseman Hannah Galey couldn’t handle the throw, and the Wildcats went up 1-0.
The following at-bat, Bethune-Cookman quickly loaded the bases. An error by shortstop Jasmine Sievers started the barrage, followed by a double from Sasha Killings. One walk later and Smith singled into right field to make a 4-0 game.
One of the few sparks of offense came in the fourth, when Allee Bunker launched a two-run double to drive in Bowden and Cherish Burkes.
In the final inning, Oregon nearly had a chance to tie the game with one out. Sievers doubled, then Cid laid down a bunt then stole second, which put the two runners in scoring position that could have tied the game. However, April Utecht stuck out looking, and Bowden grounded out to third, and the comeback fell just short.
The Ducks will play one game on Friday against Army.
