Oregon softball was in dire need of a catcher after Mary Iakopo transferred to Texas to join several former Ducks and head coach Mike White. On Monday, the Ducks announced the signing of catcher, Terra McGowan, a freshman from Mission Viejo, Calif.
"Terra has a strong presence about her that will make her a great leader for this team," head coach Melyssa Lombardi said in the press release. "She can hit for power, runs well and will do a tremendous job of handling our pitching staff and controlling the running game. Duck fans are going to love watching Terra the next four years."
McGowan was the No. 20 ranked player on the 2018 FloSoftball Hot 100 and No. 21 on the Extra Inning Softball Elite 100. At Mission Viejo High School, she hit .540 with seven home runs as a senior and was the offensive player of the year.
She replaces catcher Gwen Svekis, who graduated last year, and Iakopo, who was set to be her successor.
The Ducks open up their season on Feb. 8 against Kansas in Tempe, Ariz.
