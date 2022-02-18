No. 13 Oregon softball did not bring their bats to the first leg of their doubleheader with Baylor Friday afternoon, losing for the first time this season, 3-0.
Pitcher Dariana Orme went the distance for the Bears, throwing 114 pitches in a four hit, five strikeout performance.
A three run third inning was the difference for the Bears.
McKenzie Williams started the inning by beating the throw to first on a ground ball. She stole second and reached third on an Aliyah Binford fielder's choice before scoring on another ground ball, opening the scoring for the Bears.
From there, one of Ana Watson’s two hits on the day drove pinch runner Caroline Rowatt home. Finally, Binford scored as Oregon picked off Watson, opening an opportunity for Binford to make it home.
Ducks ace Makenna Kliethermes made it 2 2/3 innings, giving up five hits before Melyssa Lombardi relieved her in favor of freshman Stevie Hansen.
After walking her first batter, Hansen settled in, allowing no runs and striking out six in three innings pitched.
With only four hits, the Ducks were unable to generate any run support. KK Humphreys was the lone Oregon player with multiple hits, launching a second inning double into center field before singling in the seventh inning.
The Ducks will not have to wait long to bounce back and will look to rejuvenate their offense in the second leg of their doubleheader Friday afternoon in Waco.