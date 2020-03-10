Oregon softball has found a recipe for success. Up until their Feb. 29 loss to Louisville, the Ducks were a perfect 16-0 on the year and didn’t show any signs of slowing down. They were ranked No. 10 in the nation, according to a Feb. 24 NFCA coaches poll. Even after losses to Louisville and Oklahoma State, Oregon is still one of the top teams in the nation.
Several factors have contributed to Oregon’s success this year — including massive offensive production and versatility of position players — but the pitching staff has been lights out.
Through 19 games, the pitching staff has posted a 1.53 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, a whopping 160 strikeouts with only 31 walks in 123.1 innings pitched. Ducks pitchers have hurled complete games six times, and they’ve already thrown seven shutouts. It’s pretty easy to be a dominant team when the opponent can’t score.
Oregon’s pitching has improved by leaps and bounds. The team’s ERA was 5.10, and head coach Melyssa Lombardi resorted to position players like Rachel Cid and Haley Cruse to contribute innings. But that has all changed this year thanks to three new faces on the staff who are making a significant impact.
Four pitchers have seen time in the circle this season — senior transfer Samaria Diaz, freshman Makenna Kliethermes, junior transfer Brooke Yanez and last year’s go-to pitcher, junior Jordan Dail. While Diaz is the eldest of the group, Dail has the most experience as a Duck. The lefty started 39 games for Oregon last season and threw 248 out of 332.1 total innings, including 23 complete games. The Ducks had to rely on Dail all season, and if she wasn’t on her game, there was almost nowhere else to turn.
“All four of them are completely different,” Lombardi said. “They give four different looks. Last year we really had to depend on [Dail], but for her to be on her best every time she steps on the mound will be huge for her.”
Dail is pulling her weight this season, but Oregon’s depth has taken the pressure off her shoulders. She has started games but is also used to close games.
Yanez has provided extra help this season and leads the team with 46 innings. As a transfer from UC Davis, Yanez has gelled into the system nicely and has taken a prominent role on the staff.