The Ducks came into Sunday's rubber game against the Utah Utes with a series win on the line as well as hopes to hit an even record for a potential playoff berth. Coming into the game, Utah and Oregon were currently tied 5-15 and seventh in Pac-12 conference play, but the final game would change that.
Oregon ended its last road trip of the season with a loss of 11-3.
Even though the Ducks did not have all hands on deck this weekend they were able to have some solid moments offensively.
A solo shot by Cherish Burks put the Ducks ahead 1-0 at the top of the second inning. The leadoff hit was the senior’s fourth home run of the season.
At the bottom of the second inning, Utah tried a squeeze attempt with runners on the corners but the Ducks tagged the runner at home plate.
With the bases loaded at the top of the fourth inning, freshman outfielder Lexi Wagner hit an RBI single into right field to give the Ducks another run. In the same inning, freshman Hannah Galey scored for a 3-0 lead off of a Utah pitching error.
The Utes went on a beating that was unstoppable starting at the bottom of the third inning.
The game took a turn when the Utes scored six straight runs on three Oregon errors on three hits and just one earned run to take the lead 6-3. The Ducks failed to protect their 3-0 lead with Utah’s bases loaded and no outs.
Utah then extended its lead 8-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning with an additional two runs.
A triple gave the Utes two more runs at the bottom of the sixth inning with that triple being their fourth of the day for the home team. A hit to center field by Utah increased their lead to which the Ducks were run-ruled with a final score of 11-3.
The loss in Salt Lake City gives Utah its first ever series win against Oregon and puts the Ducks out of the race for a postseason bid as they will not have a chance to reach an even .500 for the season.
Oregon needed to win all of their games for the rest of the regular season to be eligible for a bid in the NCAA tournament.
The Ducks have their final home series next week against Arizona State starting on Thursday at Jane Sanders Stadium.