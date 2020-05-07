Two Oregon softball players announced on Thursday that they will be returning to the field for one last year.
Oregon’s center fielder Haley Cruse and pitcher Samaria Diaz will be taking advantage of the additional one year eligibility the NCAA granted to spring athletes. Both players announced their decision via social media.
Their senior seasons were cut short after 24 games due to COVID-19, and the team was having one of the best starts in program history after starting 22-2 overall.
Cruse was playing at an exceptionally high level during the season, finishing with a .505 on-base percentage and hitting .457. She was the first player in program history to lead the team in hitting three years in a row and finished second in the Pac-12 in hits.
Diaz came in as a transfer from New Mexico State as another arm on the mound for their pitching staff. She ranked third in the Pac-12 and No. 15 in the nation with a 1.00 ERA alongside 53 total strikeouts over 42 innings, posting an 8-0 record.
