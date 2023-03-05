After Terra McGowan hit one of the longest home runs of the season during the first game of the day, nearly two hours later, she hit another one over the left field wall during her first at-bat against Loyola Marymount.

Oregon Softball beat Loyola Marymount 9-0 in five innings after home runs from McGowan and Tehya Bird.

The first-inning bomb was just the beginning of the damage that the Ducks caused. In the circle, Morgan Scott, a transfer from UNC Greensboro, only allowed three hits and no runner got past first base. With strong defense and pitching, there was no added stress on the offense, which let the line-up complete its job.

With runners on first and second, Ariel Carlson brought them home with a two-out RBI single in the third inning to cushion their lead. Allee Bunker had a sacrifice fly an inning later to add another one to the scoreboard.

Bird ended the game in the fifth inning after a three-run home run down the left field line for Oregon’s third run-rule win this season.

This is the second time that the Ducks have faced LMU this season, with the first time being two weeks earlier during the Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego. A little bit of deja vu took place tonight since McGowan hit a first inning home run to the same spot in their previous match up.

Despite the late finish, the team will make the short trip to Long Beach, California for the final preseason game against Long Beach State. First pitch will be tomorrow at 12 p.m.