The Oregon softball team bounced back from losing its last game against Bethune-Cookman, where the offense struggled to create momentum. That was not the case on Friday, as the Ducks posted 11 runs to route Army in 5 innings.
Jordan Dail continued her impressive start to the season. She pitched all five innings, with eight strikeouts and two walks, surrendering just five hits.
The Ducks hardly needed to swing to score in the first inning, as Army couldn’t find the strike zone. Oregon posted four runs on zero hits. Starting pitcher Renee Poirier looked completely out of sorts, and only got one out, which was the very first at-bat.
She walked Jasmine Sievers, who advanced to third base on two wild pitches to Shaye Bowden. Bowden would advance to first on a walk, then Haley Cruse walked to load the base. April Utech was hit by a pitch to bring in the run. After Cherish Burks walked to bring in another run, and Poirier was pulled and replaced by Jolie Doung.
But the damage wasn’t over. Allee Bunker was hit by a pitch and Lexi Wagner walked to bring make it a 4-0 game.
Cherish Burks hit a one-run homer in the third inning, but it was the sixth where Oregon put the game away for good, this time not by taking walks, but by solid hitting. Rachel Cis started the inning with a walk but advanced to third after Sievers singled to left center.
Then the floodgates opened, as Bowden hit a sacrifice fly to knock in Cid. With two outs, Oregon scored four additional runs. Haley Cruse singled to left field to knock in Sievers. Cruse advanced a base after April Utecht hit a single, then Burks hit yet another single up the middle to bring home Cruse.
With Hannah Galey pitch running for Utecht, Allee Bunker hit a single up the middle to Galey, making it a 10-0 game.
The Ducks will play their second double header of the tournament tomorrow, facing Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
Follow August Howell on Twitter @howell_august