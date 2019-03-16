For the second consecutive game, Oregon softball was defeated 8-0 by No. 12 Arizona in a run-rule loss as the Ducks go to 0-2 in Pac-12 play and fall below .500 (11-12) for the first time this season.
After Friday night’s walk-off six-inning loss in Tucson, the Wildcats walked-off in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single after going into the final frame up 7-0.
The Wildcats started the scoring in the first inning with a one-out three-run home run by Dejah Mulipola to right field. Mulipola hit a solo shot in the fourth to make it 4-0 and that led to Oregon starting pitcher Jordan Dail’s (9-7) exit.
Freshman Kailey Krueger took over for Dail, who finished her day with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings after pitching the entire game on Friday night.
With two outs in the fourth inning, Krueger surrendered a three-run home run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. She returned to the circle in the fifth inning, where she surrendered the game-ending run. Krueger recorded two strikeouts in her 1.1 innings pitched.
Oregon’s bats were once again silenced, this time by Gina Snyder, who allowed just three hits while striking out four in four innings. Marissa Schuld relieved Snyder to complete the game.
The Ducks’ three hits came from Haley Cruse, Allee Bunker and April Utecht.
Oregon will look to end its eight-game losing streak and avoid the series sweep on Sunday when the Ducks play Arizona at noon. Following tomorrow's finale, the Ducks will travel back to Eugene for a series against Washington starting Saturday.
