After beating Notre Dame 5-1 early on Friday, the Ducks were back at it in the nightcap of their doubleheader at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, shutting out Idaho State en route to a 13-0 win.
This game was never close. Oregon hung three runs in the first, five in the second and three again in the third. Brooke Yanez started in the circle and pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five. Samaria Diaz and Makenna Kiethermes each tossed a scoreless inning in relief to close out the game.
Offensively, Jasmine Sievers went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, and Haley Cruse, Lexi Wagner and Allee Bunker each picked up two hits in the offensive explosion. For the senior Cruse, she’s 11-14 (.786 BA) with four RBIs and nine runs scored for the tournament.
The first ranked opponent of the season awaits the Ducks on Saturday in the finale of the Mary Nutter Classic as they will take on No. 25 Northwestern at 9:30 a.m.