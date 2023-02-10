Perhaps it wasn’t the way they drew it up in their pregame huddle, but the Ducks collected their first win of the season Friday in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. They took down Wisconsin 4-2; all four runs were unearned as the Badgers made four errors. Still, it was a step in the direction for this year’s “Version 5.” They particularly got some production from their new transfer students, including Alyssa Daniell who recorded a pair of hits.

Oregon scored three runs in the second inning, which proved to be all the difference. Ariel Carlson was on third with two outs, and Tehya Bird reached on an error by third baseman Skylar Sirdashney to bring in the first run. A second consecutive error by Sirdashney kept things going, and Kedre Luschar cashed in with an RBI infield single. Hanna Delgado followed with another infield single, driving in the third run of the frame. It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done.

UNC Greensboro transfer Morgan Scott got the start on the bump for Oregon. She cruised through two scoreless innings, but was pulled after surrendering back-to-back doubles in the third inning. Another transfer, Elise Sokolsky from UConn, replaced her. Sokolsky walked the first batter she faced but otherwise held down the fort in the third and fourth innings.

Daniell, a transfer from LMU, started the bottom of the fourth with a double, which led to yet another unearned run. Kai Luschar pinch ran, then scored on a sac bunt and an error by Wisconsin’s pitcher, extending Oregon’s lead to 4-1.

In the sixth, Sokolsky found herself in a jam after she gave up a walk and a single, and Oregon made an error of its own. After intentionally walking the bases loaded, she was able to limit the damage to one run on a fielder’s choice.

Raegan Breedlove kept things stress-free for Oregon the rest of the way. She gave up just one hit in the final three innings, holding on to the Ducks’ two-run lead.

Oregon, now 1-1 on the barely blossoming season, has another game Friday at 4 p.m. against Oklahoma State. They’ll wrap up the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with games on Saturday and Sunday.