After missing out on last year’s postseason, Oregon softball is hungry to be back on the field with its new-look roster.
Last season, the team dealt with a one-person pitching staff, 10 incoming freshmen, a brand new head coach and nine players transferring out of the program. These obstacles played a factor in Oregon’s standings, as they were picked last by the Pac-12 coaches in the preseason conference rankings.
After last year’s off-season, Oregon fans can expect a new-look version of the team in the 2019-20 season. At this time last year, Oregon was still holding tryouts to fill out the roster.
What a difference a year can make.
During the offseason, head coach Melyssa Lombardi and the rest of the coaching staff pulled out all the stops and signed the No. 9 2020 recruiting class per FloSoftball, plus key transfers to fill out the final roster.
“I think you’ll really see athleticism throughout our lineup this year, where last year we had some spots where we just didn’t have as many athletes as we do this year,” Lombardi said.
One of their biggest changes to the roster is the addition of three powerhouse pitchers: transfers Samaria Diaz and Brooke Yanez and freshman Makenna Kliethermes. Last year, Jordan Dail led the Pac-12 by pitching 248 innings, but this year she will have more support with a four-player pitching rotation.
“It’s kind of relieving to have that reassurance in the back of my mind that we have three other arms that we could use,” Dail said.
Joining the transfer pitchers are infielders Mya Felder from New Mexico State and Maddie Hopper from Pacific, with another infield addition of freshman Ariel Carlson. The Eugene native Carlson was a two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year and will provide support to veteran outfielder Haley Cruse and sophomore Jasmine Sievers.
Redshirt freshman Terra McGowan will also see the field for the first time in a calendar year after being forced to sit out last season due to NCAA eligibility rules. After sitting a whole season in the dugout last year, the catcher is ready to be out behind the plate.
“She didn’t feel like she was just sitting out, that she felt included, she felt like she was learning how to be a leader, so when she did get her opportunity, it wasn’t like she was starting all over,” Lombardi said.
Oregon will also be returning its core players from last year in addition to Cruse and Sievers — sophomore Rachel Cid and utility players Allee Bunker and Shaye Bowden will serve as experienced returners from last season.
The depth that Lombardi created allows this team to have a more versatile lineup than last year’s roster. This team is loaded with talent that can be pushed to make a run in the NCAA Tournament this year and be one of the top contenders in the Pac-12.
Oregon will have the opportunity to showcase its full roster this year and show that they are ready to use their versatile lineup in full force.