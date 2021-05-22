Smart base running gave the Oregon Ducks softball team the upper hand. They stole five bases and scored two unearned runs on their way to a 7-0 victory over Saint Francis University. After losing to Texas State 5-1 yesterday, the Ducks season was on the line.
Deijah Panglinian and Haley Cruse each provided two steals and scored two runs. Cruse leads the team with 21 stolen bases this season.
Samaria Diaz was flawless on the mound, earning her fifth victory. Through just over five innings she conceded only two hits and struck out five batters.
The bats stayed silent yesterday, but the Ducks changed that narrative early with Cruse rounding the bases in the first inning. She showcased speed as she reached first on an error, stole second on the following pitch, reached third on an Allee Bunker’s groundout, and scored on Rachel Cid’s single.
After reaching base on a walk Terra McGowan scored on Cid’s single, as well making 2-0 Ducks.
The Ducks continued to run the bases with purpose in the second inning. Alyssa Brito got all the way to third after Jordan Frank misplayed her single. Brito scored off a single from Maddie Hopper.
Cruse continued to be a source of offense for the Ducks as she added a double in the fifth and came around to score on Bunker’s RBI making it 4-0.
Panglinian started the top of the seventh with a single and reached scoring position by stealing second base. Cruse provided her second hit of the day, with a single that scored Panglinian from second.
Shayne Bowden and Hanna Delgado put the finishing touches on as they extended the lead to 7-0 with two runs in the top of the seventh.
With the victory, the Ducks keep their season alive. The Ducks will have a rematch with Texas State on Sunday, May 23, at 7:45 p.m. to determine which team makes it out of the Austin, Texas regionals.