Oregon softball sophomore pitcher Maddie MacGrandle has left the team. The left-hander joined the Ducks prior to this season after arriving on campus in January from Texas A&M. MacGrandle was removed from the roster on Monday, as first reported by The Oregonian.
MacGrandle went 3-7 with a 7.81 ERA during her 15 appearances and nine starts for Oregon. Over 43 innings, MacGrandle surrendered 58 hits and 48 earned runs. She played for the Ducks this weekend in their series at Stanford, which Oregon lost 2-1, as MacGrandle was credited with both losses and the win.
MacGrandle was one of Oregon’s two consistent starting pitchers, and now leaves Jordan Dail as the only scholarship pitcher with the Ducks.
Oregon has walk-on Kailey Krueger as well, but the freshman has just played 20 innings this season.
The Ducks are 13-18 and 1-7 in Pac-12 play. They take on Pittsburgh and Missouri this weekend in Missouri before heading to Los Angeles for a conference series with UCLA.
