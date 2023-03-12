Oregon softball has now lost two games in a row against Washington following a 9-7 loss on Sunday.

The Ducks rallied late, but nine Husky runs in the second and third inning proved to be the difference.

The Ducks started the game with three runs in the first. Terra McGowan batted in a run off a hit to center field and later scored on a wild pitch. Alyssa Daniell also scored.

Oregon tacked on another run in the second, but Washington took the lead with a five-run inning.

Stevie Hansen came on in relief for Raegan Breedlove following an RBI double. She immediately recorded a strikeout, but the Huskies followed it up with a three-RBI homer.

The Ducks came within two heading into the seventh. McGowan recorded two more RBIs and scored a run. Hansen did not allow any hits or runs in the fifth and sixth.

Paige Sinicki stepped behind the plate with runners on the corners and two outs. She kept Oregon alive with a walk to load the bases, but a win was not in the cards. Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan recorded the third strikeout of the inning to seal the Huskies' win.

The Ducks lost the season series 2-1. They will stay in Washington and play Seattle University on Monday before their home opener against Stanford on Friday at 6 p.m.