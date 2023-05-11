Oregon softball's hopes of winning the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament evaporated after its 4-3 loss against Stanford softball on Thursday.

The Ducks have now lost four games in a row following their 13-game winning streak. Prior to Thursday’s matchup, they dropped the three-game series against Utah that could have given them a top-four seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

It looked promising for Oregon after opening the scoring in the second inning. Alyssa Daniell homered to center field and drove in catcher Terra McGowan for a two-run lead.

Morgan Scott had another strong start from inside the circle, retiring seven straight batters. The Ducks faced a scare in the third with a Cardinal in scoring position. Instead, Kai Luschar had a sliding catch in left field. Scott followed the play up with a strikeout to end the inning and hold the Cardinal scoreless.

But Oregon couldn’t keep Stanford off the board for much longer. In the sixth, Stanford hit a solo homer to right field to come within a run. A double to the wall at left field later in the inning drove in a run to draw even.

In the seventh, Ariel Carlson hit a single and stole second. The Ducks regained the lead following a single through the left side that scored Carlson.

The Ducks had runners advance to second and third but failed to score the extra runs.

Stanford made them pay.

The Cardinal opened the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right center. Two batters later, Oregon got an out at first while a runner advanced to third. Allee Bunker attempted to throw to third base, but it flew wide left. Stanford scored the winning run off the error.

Oregon will now wait to find out their opponent for the NCAA Tournament which will be revealed on ESPN2 Sunday night. With the loss to Stanford, it is likely that it will play its NCAA regional on the road.