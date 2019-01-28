Following a week in which starting pitcher Maggie Balint, first baseman Mia Camuso and left fielder Alexis Mack entered the transfer portal, Oregon softball was given further bad news.
Freshman catcher Terra McGowan, a transfer from Arizona State, has had her eligibility appeal denied by the Sun Devils according to the Register Guard. Also in that report was news that Darya Kaboli-Nejad, a senior outfielder from Omaha, Nebraska, is out for the season with a knee injury.
The news brings the total number of active players for Oregon to 12. With the expected lineup to contain 10 players, nine positions plus a designated player, that leaves Oregon with just two reserves. With one of those reserves being a pitcher, that means Oregon has just one back up position player.
The 12 active players are outfielders Haley Cruse (50 career starts), Cherish Burks (two starts) and Lexi Wagner (zero starts), utility players Shaye Bowden (20 starts), Allee Bunker (zero starts) and Hannah Galey (zero starts) infielders April Utecht (10 starts), Jasmine Sievers (zero starts) and Rachel Cid (zero starts), pitchers Jordan Dail (14 starts) and Maddie MacGrandle (seven starts) and catcher Annalisa Williamson (zero starts).
That means there are just four players that have more than 10 starts, six with a single start.
With McGowan now ineligible, Oregon also does not have a clear answer at catcher.
McGowan was supposed to be the young leader of a very young pitching staff and infield, but now that she is ineligible, there will be even more inexperience.
“[McGowan] brings a lot to the table,” Lombardi said Jan. 15. “She does a great job behind the plate; she can swing for power; she can hit gaps; she runs well. I think she is gonna be a great leader on the field. Our pitching staff is gonna really enjoy throwing to her. I think you’re gonna see a young leader emerge.”
Just last season the Ducks had two great options in senior Gwen Svekis and heir-apparent Mary Iakopo. With Svekis graduating and Iakopo now in Texas, either Bowden (sophomore), Utecht (senior) or Williamson (freshman) will get time behind the dish.
Williamson is a walk-on from Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.
Utecht has 10 career starts, seven at catcher during her sophomore season. She is a career .329 hitter with 30 rbis.
“April Utecht has really stepped up this fall,” outfielder and lone returning starter Haley Cruse said. “I think she can be a big hitter for us.”
Bowden started 20 games at numerous positions during her freshman season. She hit .250 with one home run and nine rbis.
The now injured Kaboli-Nejad is a career .321 hitter in 46 games played with two career starts.
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack