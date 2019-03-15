Oregon softball was blanked and held to just two hits in an 8-0 run-rule (six innings) loss in the Pac-12 opener against Arizona on Friday night.
Sophomore Jordan Dail took the circle for her first Pac-12 game since her transfer from Virginia Tech. Dail pitched all 5.2 innings, allowing 13 hits and all eight runs while striking out only one Wildcat.
Arizona’s biggest inning came in the sixth when the Wildcats scored four runs to run-rule Oregon. The Wildcats hit a three-run home run and closed the game with an RBI single.
Arizona took the lead off a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning and doubled that lead with a sacrifice fly.
Allee Bunker ended the inning on a throw home to Shaye Bowden to tag the runner out. But the Ducks’ defense was quickly back on the diamond as the offense went down in order.
Arizona started the third inning with another lead off home run to take a 3-0 lead and added another solo shot in the fourth inning.
The Ducks’ two hits came from Cherish Burks and Bunker as Arizona’s Taylor McQuillin struck out eight Ducks and walked none.
Oregon plays Arizona again on Saturday at 2 p.m. in game two of the three-game series.