No. 19 Oregon softball’s opening day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational contained two performances on opposite ends of the spectrum.
The day began with an 8-5 upset of No. 8 LSU and ended with a six inning defeat 9-1 to No. 25 James Madison.
vs. LSU
Oregon started the day hot, scoring three runs in the first inning against No. 8 LSU. LSU responded with one run in the bottom of the inning, but the Ducks got one back in the third.
In the bottom of the fifth, LSU tied the game at four when starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri hit a game-tying two-run home run off Oregon pitcher Jordan Dail.
The Ducks retook the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by senior April Utecht.
An inning later, Oregon put the game out of reach on a three-run home run by Utecht. LSU could not manufacture another comeback, scoring just one run in the seventh to lose 8-5.
Utecht led the Ducks with four RBIs, while Cherish Burks and freshman Rachel Cid each scored two runs. Sophomore pitcher Jordan Dail improved to 4-0 with eight strikeouts.
JMU
Following their best win on the young season, the Ducks retook the field to play James Madison, who were fresh off a 7-2 loss to Cal.
The great start to the day did not last long, as they were shut down by James Madison’s ace Megan Good, losing 9-1 in six innings.
Although the first two innings were scoreless, the Dukes scratched the first run across in the third off Oregon starting pitcher Maddie MacGrandle.
Despite the lack of run support, MacGrandle kept the Ducks in the game until the fifth when the Dukes broke it open.
Two walks, two singles and two doubles later, Oregon was trailing 5-0. Freshman Kailey Krueger came in relief for her collegiate debut and surrendered another four runs in 1.2 innings. MacGrandle went 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits and four walks.
James Madison silenced the Oregon in the bottom half of the sixth to give James Madison the run-rule win.
Although Good did allow one consolation run in the sixth, she finished off the win over Oregon with eight strikeouts. Kierstin Roadcap led JMU with three RBIs.
Oregon will conclude the two-day invitational Saturday with another doubleheader. The Ducks will first play Florida Atlantic at 7 a.m. and then finish the weekend against No. 18 Kentucky at 1 p.m.
