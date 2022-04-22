Oregon softball got run ruled for the second time this season, losing 9-0 in five innings to the No. 11 Washington Huskies.

“That's why we are here, That's why we play in the Pac,” Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “We know what it’s doing for us, and it's preparing us… we know how to play in these games, we know how to compete against these teams.”

Washington scored one in the first inning as freshman Kinsley Fielder singled up the middle scoring Baylee Klinger and advancing Madison to third.

Oregon freshman ace Stevie Hansen then locked in, getting a groundout to strand two and get out of a dangerous inning.

The Huskies continued to put runners on base, getting 13 hits in 29 at-bats. Neither team scored in the second or third, as Hansen dueled with 2021 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Gabbie Plain, who only allowed one hit, going the five inning distance.

“This entire year for her [Hansen] and what she’s doing has been really good,” Lombardi said. “I thought today she did a good job of getting ahead, I think what got her into trouble a little but is not being able to put the hitters away.”

In the fourth inning, Sami Reynolds hit a three-run homer after Hansen gave up a single to Jaelyn Allchin and hit Rylee Holtorf with a pitch to put runners on. The next batter, Klinger, also homered, extending the Washington lead to five and ending Hansen's evening in favor of Allison Benning who allowed two hits before ending the inning, stranding two.

In the fifth, Benning returned to the pitcher’s circle with no more success than Hansen. Allchin doubled to left and Holtorf singled to right bringing up the already 2-2 Klinger who Benning opted to intentionally walk, loading the bases.

“She [Klinger] is a great hitter,” Lombardi said. “It's just continuing to go after her and picking your battles… sticking with your strategy.”

The grand slam not only pushed the Washington lead to eight, forcing a mercy rule, but it also cleared the scoreboard at Jane Sanders Stadium, silencing the typically exuberant Oregon home crowd.

The Ducks won’t have to wait long to bounce back. They’ll face the Huskies and likely get a rematch with Plain Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m.