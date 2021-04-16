In five innings, No. 4 Oregon softball was shut out 8-0 by No. 6 Washington on Friday in Seattle.
After Washington's Gabbie Plain struck out the side in the top of the first, the Huskies opened up the scoring in the bottom half.
Baylee Klinger's two-run homer gave Washington an early 2-0 lead. The second basemen added a sacrifice fly to finish the game with 3 RBIs.
Plain once again struck out the side in the second and Washington added two more runs in the home half. The Australia native allowed just two hits in the game, striking out 12 and walking zero in her complete game shutout.
On the other hand, Oregon's pitchers couldn't find a rhythm.
Starter Brooke Yanez lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on one hit and three walks. In relief, Makenna Kliethermes and Jordan Dail allowed three earned runs in 2.2 combined innings.
Rachel Cid doubled and Alyssa Brito singled in what would be the Ducks' only offense.
With an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, Washington first basemen Kelley Lynch ended the game, invoking the mercy rule.
The two teams will square off again on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Seattle.