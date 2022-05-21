The Ducks lost 6-2 to Arkansas Saturday and will have one more opportunity to stay alive later this evening.

During the bottom of the first inning, the game was paused due to a weather delay. Once the game was resumed almost three hours later, both pitchers were ready to battle.

Makenna Kliethermes started in the circle for the Ducks Saturday. She stayed in the game until the sixth inning and had seven strikeouts, three walks, five hits and allowed four runs.

Stevie Hansen came to relieve her in the bottom of the sixth. Hansen faced four batters before being pulled after giving up a two-run RBI double. Jordan Dail closed out the game with one strikeout and one walk.

Chenise Delce, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, took the mound for the Razorbacks. She threw a complete game and had eight strikeouts and five hits. Delce held the Ducks to two runs.

It took six innings to get runs on the board. Arkansas’ designated player, Linnie Malkin, hit a three-run home run to break this game open. Immediately after, Razorbacks right fielder Kacie Hoffmann hit a solo home run to extend the lead to four.

Arkansas’ left fielder, Hannah McEwen, doubled to deep center and brought in two more runs.

Tehya Bird, the pinch hitter for the Ducks, sent a two-run home run over in the seventh inning to add some runs for Oregon, but that was all they could muster.

The Ducks will play in the elimination game Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Princeton/Wichita State game. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.