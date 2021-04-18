Coming off a 10-0 win against the Huskies on Saturday, the Oregon softball team fell short, 6-1, in the last game of a four game series against Washington Sunday afternoon in Seattle.
With the loss, the Ducks fall to 1-3 against the Huskies this season, losing the season series.
The Ducks started on the right foot in the top of the first. Hanna Delgado walked to first and stole second to lead things off. Terra McGowen followed up with an RBI single, sending Delgado home and putting the Ducks up 1-0.
At the top of the second, the Ducks continued to click. Deijah Pangilinan hit a single and stole second and third base. With a runner on first and third, the Huskies relieved their starting pitcher Sarah Willis.
Following the change, the Huskies secured two quick outs, escaping the inning with no damage.
At the bottom of the second, the Huskies’ Sammy Reynolds homered to knot the game at one a piece.
Washington’s Sis Bates, who recorded her 300th career hit in the first, notched her fifth triple of the season, sending a runner home in the process. A double later sent Bates home, making the score 3-1. Following a Ducks pitching change, A two-run-home-run enlarged the Huskies lead to 5-1.
Following two singles in the bottom of the sixth, the Huskies added a sacrifice fly, sending a runner home and expanding the Husky lead to 6-1.
The Ducks never found an answer, remaining at one for the remainder.
Washington senior pitcher Gabbie Plain didn’t allow a run after coming in for relief. Plain recorded seven strikeouts through today’s performance.
The Ducks fall to 28-8 on the season, dropping six of their last seven. They’ll begin a four game series against Stanford on Friday at 5:00 p.m in Eugene.