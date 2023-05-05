Oregon softball (35-12, 14-8) saw its 13-game win streak snapped at the hands of Utah (32-13,13-9) on Friday after a 3-1 loss.

The Utes came into the matchup having lost five of their last six games. Utah looked like the more desperate team in its dominant fifth inning, where it had five hits and three runs, which ended up being the difference in this game.

Oregon’s Ariel Carlson opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo homer to right field. It was her fourth home run in the last seven games.

The Ducks couldn’t score any more runs in the next three innings, but they locked in defensively. Shortstop Paige Sinicki was a high point for the Ducks in the infield, including a play in the fourth where she made a diving catch.

But the game took a turn in the fifth. Utah took a one-run lead after a homer to left-center. The Utes hit their second homer of the inning shortly after.

Utah had the opportunity to dominate the game even more in the fifth. With two down, it had the bases loaded but the Ducks got an out at third to turn the inning over.

Oregon prevented Utah from extending the lead, but couldn’t respond in the fifth and sixth.

In the top of the seventh, the Ducks put on a defensive highlight reel. Kai Luschar nearly leapt over the railing and into the bullpen to catch a foul ball. On the following play, Hanna Delgado dove to catch a fly ball in center field.

The Ducks looked to gain momentum heading into the bottom of the inning, but that wasn’t the case. Following a popup and a strikeout, it came down to the final batter.

Fifth-year senior Katelyn Howard came on as a pinch hitter. Howard had five hits and one home run in limited playing time this season, but it wasn’t to be. She struck out swinging.

Oregon has a shot at redemption against Utah on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the second game of the series.