Oregon softball extended its winning streak to 11 following a 9-1 victory against the University of California on Friday.

Allee Bunker led the Ducks with four runs batted in while going 3-for-4. Kai Luschar scored three runs and went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Luschar is batting an astounding .556 this season since recently being cleared from injury.

Luschar started with a single to third base and advanced to second on an error. She used her speed to score off a ground out by Bunker.

The Ducks scored four more runs in the second off of one hit. KK Humphreys scored off a fielder’s choice and Bunker doubled to left-center to drive in two. Luschar also scored an unearned run.

Oregon couldn’t hold Cal to a shutout. The Bears scored in the bottom of the inning on a double to left-center to get their fans back into the game.

Humphreys hit a solo homer to center field in the third to get the lead back up to five.

The Ducks scored two more in the fourth, including another RBI by Bunker. Terra McGowan also drove in a run and extended her hitting streak to eight games.

Oregon couldn’t end this one early. The Oregon lead was stuck at seven as both teams failed to score any runs in the fifth and sixth.

Ariel Carlson scored the final run in the seventh. The Bears gave up a walk and Carlson later advanced to third on a passed ball. She ended up scoring on a wild pitch.

Cal couldn’t score any more runs. It still finished with more hits than Oregon but had two costly errors.

Oregon resumes its series with Cal on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will finish the series on Sunday. It concludes the regular season next weekend with a series against Utah at home.