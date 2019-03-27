The Oregon softball team (12-16, 0-6) broke its 12 game losing streak on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Pacific, fueled by Jordan Dail’s second no-hitter of the season.
This game is Oregon’s first win since it defeated UC Santa Barbara Feb. 24. That was also Dail’s last win. It also ends Dail’s eight-game losing streak.
The sophomore left hander struck out 13 batters and walked five batters in her dominant seven innings of work. This marks the second time for Dail in reaching at least 10 strikeouts. She reached 10 in the season-opener against Kansas.
Wednesday was also her first complete-game shutout since her first career Oregon no-hitter, which was against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16.
Oregon drew first blood in the second inning, scoring three runs. Haley Cruse singled and stole second base to start the inning, setting up Jasmine Sievers for an RBI single. April Utecht followed her up with her fifth home run of the season.
Freshman Hannah Galey ended her 0-25 with an RBI single in the sixth inning to extend the lead to four.
In the final inning, Sievers knocked in Cruse again, this time with a sacrifice-fly.
Catcher Shaye Bowden showed off her arm again, throwing out her 11th runner of the season for the final out of the first inning.
Oregon will stay in the Bay Area, but will head back to conference play on Friday. Pac-12 foe Stanford (23-4, 2-0) is currently in the midst of a four-game win streak.
