Oregon softball hosted a round robin tournament with Southern Oregon University and Mt. Hood Community College on Sunday at Jane Sanders Stadium. The program had its breast cancer awareness game that featured pink uniforms.

The day started off with a 6-0 victory for the Ducks against SOU. It was a slow game offensively for the Ducks, as they scored all of their runs in the first three innings. It was their lowest scoring game of the entire fall exhibition season, having scored 14 or more in each of their first five games. Defensively, Oregon held SOU scoreless and only allowed one hit in the entire game.

SOU was still able to make its trip to Eugene worthwhile, after coming up with a 8-2 victory over Mt. Hood in the second game of the day.

In the finale, the Ducks won 8-1 against Mt. Hood. A three at-bat, three out start for Mt. Hood set the tone for how the rest of the evening was going to go. Kai Luschar and Kyla Morris led the Ducks with two runs each. Kedre Luschar, Tehya Bird, KK Humphreys and Paige Sinicki all scored one run. An error by the Ducks led Mt. Hood to score its only run in the fifth inning.

Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi expressed her excitement for the strides that her team has made this fall, but says there is still work to be done.

“You can see some things that they have been working on, but you can also see that it’s still a work in progress,” Lombardi said.

Oregon softball ended its fall exhibition season undefeated, outscoring opponents 118-16 in seven games. The Ducks will play an intersquad scrimmage at Jane Sanders Stadium on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. They will look to continue to make improvements before they start Pac-12 play this spring.