Oregon softball could not complete the comeback win two nights in a row after falling to Washington 13-8 on Saturday.

The Ducks won 8-6 when the two teams matched up on Friday.

Morgan Scott started on the mound after finishing the previous outing with three straight Husky outs. It was a shaky start for Scott in this game, as she allowed four hits in a three-run inning for Washington.

The Ducks responded in the second inning. Washington allowed three straight walks. Pinch hitter Karissa Ornelas singled to center field to score a run. With the bases loaded, it was the catcher Terra McGowan who hit the grand slam to give Oregon a five-run inning. It was McGowan’s eighth home run of the season.

The Huskies were able to get one back in the bottom of the second off a solo home run to left-center.

A Washington double to right-center scored a runner to tie the game in the third. Shortly after, it regained the lead off a two-RBI homer to left field.

The Ducks responded once again. In the fourth, Vallery Wong hit her second home run of the series, scoring McGowan and KK Humphreys.

Washington scored two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to keep the one-run cushion.

The Ducks made their fourth pitching change of the game after allowing five hits and four runs in the inning. They were able to end the inning without giving up any more runs, but it was too late. The five-run deficit was too much for the Ducks to overcome.

Oregon has a chance to bounce back against Washington Sunday at noon in the final game of the series.