The Ducks and Huskies both were in search of their first conference wins on Saturday.
The game was neck and neck, and after a two-hour, 22-minute rain delay, extra innings ensued. Eventually, the favorites pulled through.
Oregon softball (11-14, 0-4) fell to No. 7 Washington 6-3 in 10 innings in the first game of the Ducks’ three-game series against the Huskies in the first 2019 Pac-12 game at Jane Sanders Stadium.
All nine runs came via home runs, and in the top of the 10th inning, Washington got runners on first and second with no outs. Then, with one out Amirah Milloy launched a three-run home run to right field. The Ducks didn’t have a response in the bottom of the inning.
The teams were scoreless through the first two innings as Oregon starter Jordan Dail kept Washington’s bats at bay. But in the third inning, a Nawai Kaupe solo home run for Washington broke the deadlock.
Oregon took a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning off the bat of senior April Utecht, but the lead was short-lived when Washington took a 3-2 lead on a Sami Reynolds two-run home run to right-center field in the top of the sixth inning. Oregon freshman Kailey Krueger replaced Dail following the home run.
Krueger hung around into extra innings, pitching five innings, allowing three runs and two hits while walking four and striking out two. Dail threw five complete innings, allowing three runs on two hits, while striking out three and walking five. Krueger was handed the loss.
The Ducks get another chance at the Huskies on Sunday at 4 p.m.
