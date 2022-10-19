Oregon softball continued to exert its dominance in the fall exhibition season after a 28-6 win against Western Oregon on Tuesday. The Ducks have outscored their opponents 104-15 through five games.

Before the game, the Ducks honored the late Spencer Webb. Tight ends from the football team took the field pregame as the program held a moment of silence. Seventh-year senior Cam McCormick threw out the first pitch.

KK Humphreys, Vallery Wong, Ariel Carlson, Alyssa Daniell and Allee Bunker each had four RBIs in 10 innings for the Ducks. Oregon’s star catcher Terra McGowan also made a brief appearance in the ninth inning. She hit a homer on her first and only swing at-bat.

Oregon did not allow WOU to score until the fourth inning, following a pitching change. WOU freshman Victoria Zimmerman scored off a hit from Bella Valdez to give them their first run of the night.

Despite the lopsided score, Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi thought the team was inconsistent. After a 12-run first inning, the Ducks never scored more than four in the last eight innings. On defense, the Ducks allowed 14 hits. WOU’s six runs are as many as the Ducks allowed in their first four exhibition games combined.

“This is what fall ball is for. It allows us to see where we’re at,” Lombardi said. “I saw some good things tonight but not enough.”

The Ducks are still without sophomore pitcher Stevie Hansen, who has yet to pitch this fall. Lombardi is hopeful that Hansen will play in the finale.

Oregon will have the opportunity to improve as the fall exhibition season concludes with a round robin series with Southern Oregon and Mt. Hood Community College on Sunday. The first matchup against SOU will start at 11 a.m. at Jane Sanders Stadium.